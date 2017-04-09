RTÉ Cór na nÓg
RTÉ Cór na nÓg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/24630cfd-6c0b-4aca-a8d3-422d196e4bdf
RTÉ Cór na nÓg Biography (Wikipedia)
RTÉ Cór na nÓg (RTÉ Children's Choir in English) is an Irish children's choir. In May 2004 Máire Mannion took up the position of choral director. The choir is part of RTÉ Performing Groups.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
RTÉ Cór na nÓg Tracks
Sort by
Requiem Op.48
Gabriel Fauré
Requiem Op.48
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Requiem Op.48
Director
Singer
Last played on
L'Air du Temps for organ and Uilleann pipes
Mark Redmond & David Bremner
L'Air du Temps for organ and Uilleann pipes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
L'Air du Temps for organ and Uilleann pipes
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist