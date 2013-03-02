ArbouretumFormed December 2002
Arbouretum
2002-12
Arbouretum
Arbouretum is an American alternative rock band started by musician Dave Heumann in 2002. They have released nine albums, four of them on Thrill Jockey Records.
Tracks
The Promise
Oceans Don't Sing
New Scarab
The White Bird
False Spring
