CLOVES Australian singer. Born 25 February 1996
CLOVES
1996-02-25
CLOVES Biography
Kaity Dunstan (born 16 February 1996), known by her stage name Cloves (stylised CLOVES), is an Australian singer-songwriter.
CLOVES Tracks
Hit Me Hard
CLOVES
Hit Me Hard
Hit Me Hard
California Numb
CLOVES
California Numb
California Numb
Everybody's Son
CLOVES
Everybody's Son
Everybody's Son
