Elizabeth Lane
Elizabeth Lane Tracks
Bonduca, or The British heroine - incidental music Z.574
Henry Purcell
Bonduca, or The British heroine - incidental music Z.574
Bonduca, or The British heroine - incidental music Z.574
Silver Song
Elizabeth Lane
Silver Song
Silver Song
Bonduca: Sing ye Druids
Henry Purcell
Bonduca: Sing ye Druids
Bonduca: Sing ye Druids
Past BBC Events
Proms 1984: Prom 11
Westminster Abbey
1984-07-29T11:28:21
29
Jul
1984
Proms 1984: Prom 11
Westminster Abbey
Proms 1980: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
1980-09-07T11:28:21
7
Sep
1980
Proms 1980: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
1972-09-07T11:28:21
7
Sep
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1971: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
1971-08-20T11:28:21
20
Aug
1971
Proms 1971: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
