Jane WiedlinBorn 20 May 1958
Jane Wiedlin
1958-05-20
Jane Wiedlin Biography (Wikipedia)
Jane Marie Genevieve Wiedlin (born May 20, 1958) is an American musician, singer-songwriter, and actress best known as the rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist of the new wave band the Go-Go's. Wiedlin has also had a solo musical career.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rush Hour
Jane Wiedlin
Rush Hour
Rush Hour
