Sammy KayeBorn 13 March 1910. Died 2 June 1987
Sammy Kaye
1910-03-13
Sammy Kaye Biography (Wikipedia)
Sammy Kaye (born Samuel Zarnocay Jr., March 13, 1910 – June 2, 1987) was an American bandleader and songwriter, whose tag line, "Swing and sway with Sammy Kaye", became one of the most famous of the Big Band Era. His signature tune was "Harbor Lights".
Sammy Kaye Tracks
The Old Lamplighter
The Old Lamplighter
Get Out Those Old Records
Get Out Those Old Records
Apple Blossom Wedding
Apple Blossom Wedding
It Isn't Fair
It Isn't Fair
Harbour lights
Harbour lights
Daddy
Daddy
I'm A Big Girl Now
I'm A Big Girl Now
That's My Desire
That's My Desire
My Buddy
Tommy Ryan & Sammy Kaye
My Buddy
Remember Pearl Harbor
Remember Pearl Harbor
Dream valley
Dream valley
Sammy Kaye Links
