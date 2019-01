Maurice André (born 21 May 1933 in Alès, France, and died 25 February 2012 in Bayonne) was a French trumpeter, active in the classical music field.

He was professor of trumpet at the Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique in Paris where he introduced the teaching of the piccolo trumpet including the Baroque repertoire on trumpet. André inspired many innovations on his instrument and he contributed to the popularization of the trumpet.