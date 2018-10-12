The Raschèr Saxophone Quartet is a professional ensemble of four saxophonists which performs classical and modern music.

Like most saxophone quartets, the RSQ features one player on each of the four most common sizes of saxophone: soprano, alto, tenor, and baritone.

The quartet was founded in the United States in 1969 by prominent classical saxophonist Sigurd Raschèr and his daughter, Carina (Karin). Some years later the quartet relocated to Germany and has been based there ever since.

The Quartet has appeared at major concert halls in Europe and the United States, including Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center in New York City, the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Opera Bastille Paris, Royal Festival Hall in London, Philharmonie Cologne, Concertgebouw, Schauspielhaus Berlin, Berliner Philharmonie, Musikverein Vienna, Tonhalle Zürich

The quartet has received strong reviews and was acclaimed as the "Uncrowned Kings of the Saxophone" by the Wiener Zeitung.