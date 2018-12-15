The Ozark Mountain DaredevilsFormed 1971
The Ozark Mountain Daredevils
1971
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Ozark Mountain Daredevils are an American Southern rock/country rock band formed in 1972 in Springfield, Missouri, United States. They are most widely known for their singles "If You Wanna Get to Heaven" in 1974 and "Jackie Blue" in 1975.
Bassist Michael "Supe" Granda has also written a book about the band, It Shined.
Jackie Blue
The Ozark Mountain Daredevils
Mr Powell
The Ozark Mountain Daredevils
Leatherwood
The Ozark Mountain Daredevils
You Made it Right
The Ozark Mountain Daredevils
Country Girl
The Ozark Mountain Daredevils
If You Wanna Get To Heaven
The Ozark Mountain Daredevils
River To The Sun
The Ozark Mountain Daredevils
Following The Way That I Feel
The Ozark Mountain Daredevils
WHATS HAPPENED ALONG IN MY LIFE
The Ozark Mountain Daredevils
Out On The Sea
The Ozark Mountain Daredevils
