Cedric Thorpe DavieBorn 30 May 1913. Died 18 January 1983
Cedric Thorpe Davie
1913-05-30
Cedric Thorpe Davie Biography (Wikipedia)
Prof Cedric Thorpe Davie OBE FRSE FRAM RSA LLD (1913-1983) was a British musician and composer, specialising in film scores, most notably The Green Man in 1956. A high proportion of his film and documentary work and compositional work has a Scottish theme.
Cedric Thorpe Davie Tracks
Auld lang Syne (arr. C.T Davie)
Sakari Oramo
Auld lang Syne (arr. C.T Davie)
Auld lang Syne (arr. C.T Davie)
Auld Lang Syne
Cedric Thorpe Davie
Auld Lang Syne
Auld Lang Syne
Auld Lang Syne
Cedric Thorpe Davie
Auld Lang Syne
Auld Lang Syne
Auld lang Syne (arr. C.T. Davie) (Proms 2017)
Trad.
Auld lang Syne (arr. C.T. Davie) (Proms 2017)
Auld lang Syne (arr. C.T. Davie) (Proms 2017)
Auld Lang Syne
Trad.
Auld Lang Syne
Auld Lang Syne
Auld Lang Syne (arr. Cedric Thorpe Davie) (Proms 2015)
Traditional, BBC Singers, BBC Symphony Chorus, BBC Symphony Orchestra & Marin Alsop
Auld Lang Syne (arr. Cedric Thorpe Davie) (Proms 2015)
Auld Lang Syne (arr. Cedric Thorpe Davie) (Proms 2015)
The Three Ravens & We be three poor Mariners
Cedric Thorpe Davie
The Three Ravens & We be three poor Mariners
The Three Ravens & We be three poor Mariners
