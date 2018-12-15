Dee D. JacksonBorn 15 July 1954
Dee D. Jackson
1954-07-15
Dee D. Jackson Biography (Wikipedia)
Dee D. Jackson (born Deirdre Elaine Cozier, 15 July 1954, Oxford, England) is an English singer and musician. In the 1970s, she worked as a film producer in Munich, Germany, before moving into music, working with Giorgio Moroder and Keith Forsey.
Dee D. Jackson Tracks
Automatic Lover
Dee D. Jackson
Automatic Lover
Automatic Lover
Last played on
Sky Walking
Dee D. Jackson
Sky Walking
Sky Walking
Last played on
Meteor Man
Dee D. Jackson
Meteor Man
Meteor Man
Last played on
