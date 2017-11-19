Sue RaneyBorn 18 June 1940
Sue Raney
1940-06-18
Sue Raney Biography (Wikipedia)
Sue Raney (born June 18, 1940 in McPherson, Kansas) is an American jazz singer. Signed by Capitol Records at the age of 17, her debut album, the Nelson Riddle-produced When Your Lover Has Gone, was released in 1958.
