Patty Larkin
Born 19 June 1951
Patty Larkin
1951-06-19
Patty Larkin Biography (Wikipedia)
Patty Larkin (born June 19, 1951) is a Boston-based singer-songwriter and guitarist, and a founding member of Four Bitchin' Babes. Her music has been described as folk-urban pop music.
Patty Larkin Tracks
Train Home
Patty Larkin
Train Home
Train Home
Last played on
Down Through the Woods
Patty Larkin
Down Through the Woods
Tenderness On The Block
Patty Larkin
Tenderness On The Block
Tenderness On The Block
Last played on
Coming Up For Air
Patty Larkin
Coming Up For Air
Coming Up For Air
Last played on
Closest Thing
Patty Larkin
Closest Thing
Closest Thing
Last played on
Cover Me
Patty Larkin
Cover Me
Cover Me
Last played on
