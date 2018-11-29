Lotte LenyaBorn 18 October 1898. Died 27 November 1981
Lotte Lenya
1898-10-18
Lotte Lenya Biography (Wikipedia)
Lotte Lenya (18 October 1898 – 27 November 1981) was an Austrian singer, diseuse, and actress, long based in the United States. In the German-speaking and classical music world she is best remembered for her performances of the songs of her husband, Kurt Weill. In English-language cinema, she was nominated for an Academy Award for her role as a jaded aristocrat in The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone (1961). She also played the murderous and sadistic Rosa Klebb in the James Bond movie From Russia with Love (1963).
The Threepenny Opera
Kurt Weill
The Threepenny Opera
The Threepenny Opera
Orchestra
Surabaya-Johnny
Kurt Weill
Surabaya-Johnny
Surabaya-Johnny
So What (Cabaret)
John Kander
So What (Cabaret)
So What (Cabaret)
Orchestra
Surabaya Johnny (from Happy End)
Lotte Lenya
Surabaya Johnny (from Happy End)
Surabaya Johnny (from Happy End)
The Threepenny Opera - Pirate Jenny
Kurt Weill
The Threepenny Opera - Pirate Jenny
The Threepenny Opera - Pirate Jenny
Orchestra
September Song
Kurt Weill
September Song
September Song
Alabama Song (Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny)
Kurt Weill
Alabama Song (Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny)
Alabama Song (Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny)
September Song
Lotte Lenya
September Song
September Song
Pirate Jenny
Lotte Lenya
Pirate Jenny
Pirate Jenny
Moritat vom Mackie Messer
Kurt Weill
Moritat vom Mackie Messer
Moritat vom Mackie Messer
The Threepenny Opera (Pirate Jenny)
Kurt Weill
The Threepenny Opera (Pirate Jenny)
The Threepenny Opera (Pirate Jenny)
Conductor
Die Moritat Von Mackie Messer
Lotte Lenya
Die Moritat Von Mackie Messer
Pirate Jenny (from The Threepenny Opera)
Kurt Weill
Pirate Jenny (from The Threepenny Opera)
Pirate Jenny (from The Threepenny Opera)
Orchestra
Mack the Knife (from The Threepenny Opera)
Kurt Weill
Mack the Knife (from The Threepenny Opera)
Mack the Knife (from The Threepenny Opera)
Surabaya Jonny
Kurt Weill
Surabaya Jonny
Surabaya Jonny
Ensemble
Surabaya Johnny
Lotte Lenya
Surabaya Johnny
Surabaya Johnny
Alabama Song (Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny)
Kurt Weill
Alabama Song (Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny)
Alabama Song (Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny)
Orchestra
Ballade Von Seerauber - Jenny [from Die Dreigroschenoper]
Kurt Weill
Ballade Von Seerauber - Jenny [from Die Dreigroschenoper]
Ballade Von Seerauber - Jenny [from Die Dreigroschenoper]
September Song (Knickerbocker Holiday)
Kurt Weill
September Song (Knickerbocker Holiday)
September Song (Knickerbocker Holiday)
Vollerie (Glutony)
Lotte Lenya
Vollerie (Glutony)
Vollerie (Glutony)
Pirate Jenny (The Threepenny Opera)
Kurt Weill
Pirate Jenny (The Threepenny Opera)
Pirate Jenny (The Threepenny Opera)
Orchestra
Mack the Knife
Kurt Weill
Mack the Knife
Mack the Knife
Surabaya-Jonny, arr. Berio for mezzo-soprano and ensemble [from 'Happy end']
Kurt Weill
Surabaya-Jonny, arr. Berio for mezzo-soprano and ensemble [from 'Happy end']
Surabaya-Jonny, arr. Berio for mezzo-soprano and ensemble [from 'Happy end']
Pirate Jenny
Lotte Lenya
Pirate Jenny
Pirate Jenny
Aufstieg und Fall der Stadt Mahagonny - opera in 3 acts [1930]
Kurt Weill
Aufstieg und Fall der Stadt Mahagonny - opera in 3 acts [1930]
Aufstieg und Fall der Stadt Mahagonny - opera in 3 acts [1930]
Alabama Song/Whiskey Song
Lotte Lenya
Alabama Song/Whiskey Song
Alabama Song/Whiskey Song
Alabama Song
Lotte Lenya
Alabama Song
Alabama Song
Speak low
Lotte Lenya
Speak low
Speak low
The Saga of Jenny
Lotte Lenya
The Saga of Jenny
The Saga of Jenny
Kurt Weill: The Seven Deadly Sins: Unzucht (Lust).
Lotte Lenya
Kurt Weill: The Seven Deadly Sins: Unzucht (Lust).
It Couldn't Please Me More
Lotte Lenya
It Couldn't Please Me More
It Couldn't Please Me More
Seeräuber-Jenny
Lotte Lenya
Seeräuber-Jenny
Seeräuber-Jenny
Mack The Knife
Lotte Lenya
Mack The Knife
Mack The Knife
