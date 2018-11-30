Beth FowlerBorn 1 November 1940
Beth Fowler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1940-11-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/244eb12f-83c8-473e-b494-a09caf11e029
Beth Fowler Biography (Wikipedia)
Beth Fowler (born November 1, 1940) is an American actress and singer, best known for her performances on Broadway and for her role as Sister Ingalls, on Orange Is The New Black. She is a two-time Tony Award nominee.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Beth Fowler Tracks
Sort by
Be Our Guest
Gary Beach
Be Our Guest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Be Our Guest
Last played on
How About A Man
Beth Fowler
How About A Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How About A Man
Last played on
Be Our Guest
Beth Fowler
Be Our Guest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Be Our Guest
Last played on
Beauty and the Beast
Beth Fowler
Beauty and the Beast
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beauty and the Beast
Last played on
Beth Fowler Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist