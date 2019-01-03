Limmie & The Family Cookin’
Limmie & The Family Cookin’
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/244d0a12-e4cc-4f20-9d47-728dfc8e7807
Biography (Wikipedia)
Limmie & Family Cookin' was an American family pop group from Canton, Ohio.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
A Walkin' Miracle
Limmie & The Family Cookin’
A Walkin' Miracle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Walkin' Miracle
Last played on
You Can Do Magic
Limmie & The Family Cookin’
You Can Do Magic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Can Do Magic
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist