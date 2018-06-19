Ron CollierBorn 3 July 1930. Died 22 October 2003
Ron Collier
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1930-07-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/244c779b-b545-4e07-a750-3fd1ff70422f
Ron Collier Biography (Wikipedia)
Ron Collier, OC (July 3, 1930 – October 22, 2003) was a Canadian jazz trombonist, composer and arranger.
Collier was born in Coleman, Alberta began his early musical training in Vancouver. He studied music privately in Toronto with Gordon Delamont. He was an important member of the Kitsilano Boys' Band.
He composed the scores to the Canadian films Face-Off (1971), A Fan's Notes (1972) and Paperback Hero (1973). Duke Ellington performed with the Ron Collier Orchestra on thev 1969 album North of the Border in Canada.
In 2003, he was made an Officer of the Order of Canada.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ron Collier Tracks
Sort by
The Giggling Rapids (The River - suite)
Duke Ellington
The Giggling Rapids (The River - suite)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
The Giggling Rapids (The River - suite)
Last played on
Back to artist