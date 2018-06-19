Ron Collier, OC (July 3, 1930 – October 22, 2003) was a Canadian jazz trombonist, composer and arranger.

Collier was born in Coleman, Alberta began his early musical training in Vancouver. He studied music privately in Toronto with Gordon Delamont. He was an important member of the Kitsilano Boys' Band.

He composed the scores to the Canadian films Face-Off (1971), A Fan's Notes (1972) and Paperback Hero (1973). Duke Ellington performed with the Ron Collier Orchestra on thev 1969 album North of the Border in Canada.

In 2003, he was made an Officer of the Order of Canada.