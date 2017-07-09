George Jeffreys17th c. English composer. Born 1610. Died July 1685
George Jeffreys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1610
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/244befc9-fc91-4bba-b4bc-67bdc2191e8a
George Jeffreys Biography (Wikipedia)
George Jeffreys (ca. 1610 – 4 or 5 July 1685) was an English composer during the period that saw the introduction of the Italian seconda pratica to northern Europe.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
George Jeffreys Tracks
Sort by
How Wretched is the State
George Jeffreys
How Wretched is the State
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Wretched is the State
Conductor
Last played on
Back to artist