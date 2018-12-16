The Outsiders were an American rock and roll band from Cleveland, Ohio, that was founded and led by guitarist Tom King. The band is best known for its Top 5 hit "Time Won't Let Me" in early 1966, which peaked at No. 5 in the US in April, but the band also had three other Hot 100 top 40 hit singles in 1966 and released a total of four albums in the mid-1960s.

Allmusic described the act's style: "Part of the secret behind the Outsiders' musical success lay in the group's embellishments [with horns and strings], which slotted in perfectly with their basic three- or four-piece instrumental sound. . . . however bold and ambitious they got, one never lost the sense of a hard, solid band sound at the core."