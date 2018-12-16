The Outsiders60's USA pop/rock band. Formed 1965. Disbanded 1968
1965
The Outsiders Biography (Wikipedia)
The Outsiders were an American rock and roll band from Cleveland, Ohio, that was founded and led by guitarist Tom King. The band is best known for its Top 5 hit "Time Won't Let Me" in early 1966, which peaked at No. 5 in the US in April, but the band also had three other Hot 100 top 40 hit singles in 1966 and released a total of four albums in the mid-1960s.
Allmusic described the act's style: "Part of the secret behind the Outsiders' musical success lay in the group's embellishments [with horns and strings], which slotted in perfectly with their basic three- or four-piece instrumental sound. . . . however bold and ambitious they got, one never lost the sense of a hard, solid band sound at the core."
Lonely Man
The Outsiders
Lonely Man
Lonely Man
Last played on
Time Won't Let Me
The Outsiders
Time Won't Let Me
Time Won't Let Me
Last played on
Bend Me, Shape Me
The Outsiders
Bend Me, Shape Me
Bend Me, Shape Me
Last played on
