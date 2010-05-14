Kamelot is an American/European power metal band from Tampa, Florida, formed by Thomas Youngblood and Richard Warner in 1991. The Norwegian vocalist Roy Khan joined for the album Siége Perilous, and shared songwriting credit with Youngblood until his departure in April 2011. On June 22, 2012, Youngblood announced on their website that their new vocalist is the Swedish singer Tommy Karevik, who was first featured on Kamelot's album Silverthorn as the main vocalist, co-songwriter, and lyricist.

As of 2018, Kamelot had released twelve studio albums (excluding two reissues), two live albums, one live DVD, and twenty music videos. Their latest studio album is The Shadow Theory, which was released April 2018 via Napalm Records.