DJ Jean (born Jan Engelaar, 7 May 1968) is a Dutch disc jockey most popular for his space countdown themed Hard House single "The Launch". He has been an influential figure in the electronic music scene since the early 1990s.[citation needed] He is prolific, and releases three or more compilation compact discs per year. DJ Jean has performed all over the world, but now plays mostly in the Netherlands. His Friday night residency is at It club in Amsterdam. He also hosts a radioshow at Dutch radiostation Slam!FM, every Friday and Saturday night.