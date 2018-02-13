Kid WaveFormed 2011
Kid Wave
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p030w0ty.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/244498bc-5b03-4725-bc10-cfc3112207ff
Kid Wave Tracks
Sort by
Twenty Four
Kid Wave
Twenty Four
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w0ty.jpglink
Twenty Four
Last played on
Trying To Break Your Heart
Kid Wave
Trying To Break Your Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w0ty.jpglink
Trying To Break Your Heart
Last played on
Honey
Kid Wave
Honey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02r7nbm.jpglink
Honey
Last played on
Best Friend
Kid Wave
Best Friend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w0ty.jpglink
Best Friend
Last played on
Wonderlust
Kid Wave
Wonderlust
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02kqwgt.jpglink
Wonderlust
Last played on
All I Want
Kid Wave
All I Want
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w0ty.jpglink
All I Want
Last played on
Gloom
Kid Wave
Gloom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0294d73.jpglink
Gloom
Last played on
Kid Wave Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist