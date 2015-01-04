RevocationUnited States metal. Formed 2006
Revocation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2441c9e6-7e05-44f1-8da9-62025df367ab
Revocation Biography (Wikipedia)
Revocation is an American technical death metal band from Boston, Massachusetts, founded by guitarist and vocalist David Davidson, bassist and vocalist Anthony Buda and drummer Phil Dubois-Coyne in 2006 after originally starting out as 'Cryptic Warnings' in 2000. The band have released seven studio albums, two EPs and nine music video since its formation.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Revocation Tracks
Sort by
Deathless
Revocation
Deathless
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deathless
Last played on
Invidious
Revocation
Invidious
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Invidious
Last played on
Deathonomics
Revocation
Deathonomics
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deathonomics
Last played on
Similar Artists
Back to artist