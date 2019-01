Revocation is an American technical death metal band from Boston, Massachusetts, founded by guitarist and vocalist David Davidson, bassist and vocalist Anthony Buda and drummer Phil Dubois-Coyne in 2006 after originally starting out as 'Cryptic Warnings' in 2000. The band have released seven studio albums, two EPs and nine music video since its formation.

