Maxx'90s eurodance duo from Germany. Formed 1993
Maxx
1993
Maxx Biography (Wikipedia)
Maxx is a German Eurodance project that was internationally successful in the mid-90s with the hit singles "Get-A-Way", "No More (I Can't Stand It)" and "You Can Get It". The name 'Maxx' is a special acronym for Maximum Xstasy.
Maxx Tracks
No More (I Can't Stand It)
Maxx
No More (I Can't Stand It)
No More (I Can't Stand It)
Numero Uno
Maxx
Numero Uno
Numero Uno
