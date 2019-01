Maxx is a German Eurodance project that was internationally successful in the mid-90s with the hit singles "Get-A-Way", "No More (I Can't Stand It)" and "You Can Get It". The name 'Maxx' is a special acronym for Maximum Xstasy.

