Enrique Mazzola is a Spanish-born Italian conductor. He studied at the Giuseppe Verdi Milan Conservatory.

Renowned as an expert interpreter and champion of bel canto opera and a specialist in French repertoire, Enrique Mazzola is in demand worldwide as both an operatic and symphonic conductor. He is Artistic & Music Director of the Orchestre National d'Île de France (from the 2012/13 season) and Principal Guest Conductor at Deutsche Oper Berlin (from the 2018/19 season). In October 2018 he was made a Chevalier de l’ordre des Arts et des Lettres reflecting his significant contribution to musical life in France.

Between 1999 and 2003 he was the Artistic & Music Director of the Cantiere Internazionale d’Arte in Montepulciano.

