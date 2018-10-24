Lung LegFormed 1994. Disbanded 1999
Lung Leg
1994
Lung Leg Biography (Wikipedia)
Lungleg were a Scottish indie band, formed in 1994 and disbanded in 1999. They were influenced by C86, riot grrrl and the Fire Engines. Singer Jane McKeown is the sister of John McKeown from the Yummy Fur and the two bands often toured together.
Lung Leg Tracks
Theme Park - BBC Session 07/04/1996
Theme Park - BBC Session 07/04/1996
Lonely Man - BBC Session 07/04/1996
Lonely Man - BBC Session 07/04/1996
Kung Fu On The Internet
Kung Fu On The Internet
Right Now Baby
Right Now Baby
Theme Park - BBC Session, 7 Apr 1996
Theme Park - BBC Session, 7 Apr 1996
Lust For Leg - BBC Session, 7 Apr 1996
Lust For Leg - BBC Session, 7 Apr 1996
Maid To Minx
Maid To Minx
Lonely Man - BBC Session, 7 Apr 1996
Lonely Man - BBC Session, 7 Apr 1996
The Shaver - BBC Session 07/04/1996
The Shaver - BBC Session 07/04/1996
Lust For Leg - BBC Session 07/04/1996
Lust For Leg - BBC Session 07/04/1996
Lungleg
Lungleg
Edith Massey
Edith Massey
Small Screen Queen
Small Screen Queen
Palmolive
Palmolive
