The LodgerFormed 2004
The Lodger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/243e0e47-6f5d-43be-864f-f51095a33919
The Lodger Biography (Wikipedia)
The Lodger are an indie pop band from Leeds, England, formed in 2004.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Lodger Tracks
Sort by
Have a Little Faith In People
The Lodger
Have a Little Faith In People
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lodger Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist