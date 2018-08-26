Nithyasree MahadevanBorn 25 August 1973
Nithyasree Mahadevan
1973-08-25
Nithyasree Mahadevan Biography
Nithyasree Mahadevan (born 25 August 1973), also referred to as S. Nithyashri, is a Carnatic musician and playback singer for film songs in many Indian languages. Nithyashree has performed in all major sabhas in India. She has released more than 500 albums. She is best known for her rendition of the A. R. Rahman composition, "Kannodu Kaanbadhellam" - her playback debut song in the Tamil movie Jeans.
Nithyasree Mahadevan Tracks
Kannodu Kaanberallam
Nithyasree Mahadevan
Kannodu Kaanberallam
Kannodu Kaanberallam
Last played on
Mohini Rage Jaya Jaya Devi
Nithyasree Mahadevan
Mohini Rage Jaya Jaya Devi
Mohini Rage Jaya Jaya Devi
Last played on
Anuragamule
Tyagaraja
Anuragamule
Anuragamule
Last played on
Arulavendum
Nithyasree Mahadevan
Arulavendum
Arulavendum
Last played on
Sowkiyama Kanne
Nithyasree Mahadevan
Sowkiyama Kanne
Sowkiyama Kanne
Last played on
Kaarya Karana
Nithyasree Mahadevan
Kaarya Karana
Kaarya Karana
Last played on
