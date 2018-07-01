Self Defense FamilyFormed 2003
Self Defense Family
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/243d01a8-a2c9-4722-938c-01fb638c2b91
Self Defense Family Biography (Wikipedia)
Self Defense Family (shortened to Self Defense and previously known as End of a Year) are an American rock band with members from across the United States and England. The band has released five full-length albums and several EPs and splits. Their sixth and latest studio album Have You Considered Punk Music was released June 29th, 2018 on Run For Cover Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Self Defense Family Tracks
Sort by
Watcher At The Well
Self Defense Family
Watcher At The Well
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All True At The Same Time
Self Defense Family
All True At The Same Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Isn't Very Clear Is It
Self Defense Family
It Isn't Very Clear Is It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alan
Self Defense Family
Alan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alan
Last played on
Dave Sim
Self Defense Family
Dave Sim
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dave Sim
Last played on
Circa 95
Touché Amoré
Circa 95
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t69d9.jpglink
Circa 95
Last played on
Somerton
Self Defense Family
Somerton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somerton
Last played on
Indoor Wind Chimes
Self Defense Family
Indoor Wind Chimes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Self Immolation Family (Radio 1 Session, 11 Dec 2013)
Self Defense Family
Self Immolation Family (Radio 1 Session, 11 Dec 2013)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mehmet Ali Agca (Radio 1 Session, 11 Dec 2013)
Self Defense Family
Mehmet Ali Agca (Radio 1 Session, 11 Dec 2013)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Turn The Fan On
Self Defense Family
Turn The Fan On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Turn The Fan On
Last played on
Self Immolation Family
Self Defense Family
Self Immolation Family
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Self Immolation Family
Performer
Last played on
I'm Going Through Some S***
Self Defense Family
I'm Going Through Some S***
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Self Defense Family Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist