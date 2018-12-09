Dave DudleyCountry. Born 3 May 1928. Died 22 December 2003
Dave Dudley
1928-05-03
Dave Dudley Biography
Dave Dudley (born David Darwin Pedruska; May 3, 1928 – December 22, 2003) was an American country music singer best known for his truck-driving country anthems of the 1960s and 1970s and his semi-slurred bass. His signature song was "Six Days on the Road," and he is also remembered for "Vietnam Blues," "Truck Drivin' Son-of-a-Gun," and "Me and ol' C.B.". Other recordings included Dudley's duet with Tom T. Hall, "Day Drinking," and his own Top 10 hit, "Fireball Rolled A Seven," supposedly based on the career and death of Edward Glenn "Fireball" Roberts.
Dave Dudley Tracks
Can I Sing a Christmas Song for You
Can I Sing a Christmas Song for You
Six Days On The Road
Six Days On The Road
Cowboy Boots
Cowboy Boots
The Pool Shark
The Pool Shark
Mad
Mad
Keep On Truckin'
Keep On Truckin'
Anything Leaving Town Today
Anything Leaving Town Today
Farewell To The Road
Farewell To The Road
Listen Betty (Im Singing Your Song)
Listen Betty (Im Singing Your Song)
Truck Drivin' Man
Truck Drivin' Man
Seven Lonely Days
Seven Lonely Days
Two Six Packs Away
Two Six Packs Away
Truck Drivin Son-Of-A-Gun
Truck Drivin Son-Of-A-Gun
Quittin' Time
Quittin' Time
Taxi Cab Driver
Taxi Cab Driver
A Week In A Country Jail
A Week In A Country Jail
