Antonio Pedrotti (August 14, 1901 – May 15, 1975 in Trento) was an Italian conductor and composer.

He studied literature at the university and music at the conservatory in Rome. In 1924 he completed his composition studies under Ottorino Respighi and continued studying conducting with Bernardino Molinari. From 1938 to 1944 he was Molinari's assistant and co-director of Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia. He collaborated also with La Scala and l'Orchestra dell'Angelicum in Milan as well as with the Vienna State Opera and with soloists like Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli or David Oistrakh.

According to the family tradition, he supported the musical life in his home town and became conductor of the philharmonic orchestra and director of the conservatory ("Liceo Musicale") in Trento. As a composer he collaborated also with the SAT man's chorus Trento. Since 1989, an international conducting competition takes place every year in that city in his honor ("Concorso internazionale per Direttori d'Orchestra Antonio Pedrotti").