Jean Bouchéty
Jean Bouchéty Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean Bouchéty (born in 1920) is a French musician, bassist, composer and conductor. He has composed several soundtracks.
Jean Bouchéty Tracks
Billie's Bounce
Billy Taylor, Hubert Rostaing, Jean-Jacques Tilché, Tyree Glenn, Tyree Glenn, Buford Oliver, Peanuts Holland, Don Byas & Jean Bouchéty
Billie's Bounce
Billie's Bounce
Composer
Last played on
