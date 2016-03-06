Maija EinfeldeBorn 2 January 1939
Maija Einfelde
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1939-01-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/242afd97-deea-4763-8169-bb0742733d6f
Maija Einfelde Biography (Wikipedia)
Maija Einfelde (born 2 January 1939) is a Latvian composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Maija Einfelde Tracks
Sort by
Vakars (Evening)
Maija Einfelde
Vakars (Evening)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tz27l.jpglink
Vakars (Evening)
Performer
Last played on
Maija Einfelde Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist