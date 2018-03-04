The young soprano Olena Tokar was born in 1987 in the Ukraine.

From 2002 - 2006 she studied singing at the Music College in Lugansk (Ukraine). From this time onwards she was actively involved in the cultural life of the city. In the years 2005 and 2006 she worked as a soloist with the Lugansk Philharmonic Orchestra. Since 2006 Olena Tokar studied at the Tchaikovsky National Academy of Music in Kiev in the class of Z. Buzina and E. Kolosova. She gained stage experience in Kiev Conservatory productions and sang roles such as Zemfira (Rachmaninoff: "Aleko"), the Iolanta (Tchaikovsky: "Iolanta") and Bastienne (Mozart: "Bastien and Bastienne"). Since 2010 she has been a student at the Department of Vocal Studies | Opera of the University of Music and Theatre "Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy" in Leipzig in the class of Prof. Regina Werner Dietrich.

In 2008, Olena won the Grand Prix at the most prestigious singing competition of the Ukraine,

the International Boris Gmyrya Competition in Kiev. She also reached the final round at the International Competition for Opera Singers "Ferruccio Tagliavini" 2010 in Deutschlandsberg (Austria). In 2012, she was a finalist at the International Singing Contest Francisco Viñas in Barcelona. In the same year she won 1st Prizes both at the Lortzing Competition in Leipzig and at the renowned ARD International Music Competition in Munich.

Since the 2009/2010 season she has been a permanent ensemble member of the Leipzig Opera. Her repertoire there contains the roles of Gretel in "Hansel and Gretel" (Humperdinck), Papagen in „ Magic Flaut“ ( Mozart), Berta in „Il Barbiere di Seviglia“ (Rossinini), Zemina in „Die Feen“ (Wagner), the soprano part in "The Great Mass" (ballet production by Uwe Scholz), the

Antigona in "Admetus, King of Thessaly" (Handel) and the 1st Flowermaiden in "Parsifal" (Wagner).

Furthermore Olena Tokar sings chamber works by Russian, German, Spanish, Italian and French composers as well as Russian folk music. In 2011, Olena was a participant of the Young Singers Project at the Salzburg Festival. Olena attended master classes with renowned artists such as Ileana Cotrubas, Christa Ludwig,

Michael Schade, Alfred Brendel. She also participated in workshops with Irwin Gage, Olaf Bär, Petr Beczala and Mathias Goerne.