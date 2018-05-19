Jerry LeiberBorn 25 April 1933. Died 22 August 2011
Jerry Leiber
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1933-04-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/24252d8a-38e7-4358-bfe7-70d845f156ba
Jerry Leiber Tracks
Sort by
Stand by Me
Karen Gibson
Stand by Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhkz.jpglink
Stand by Me
Music Arranger
Last played on
Jailhouse rock [with Mike STOLLER]
Jerry Leiber
Jailhouse rock [with Mike STOLLER]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpd7z.jpglink
Jailhouse rock [with Mike STOLLER]
Last played on
Jailhouse Rock
Jerry Leiber
Jailhouse Rock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jailhouse Rock
Last played on
Stand By Me
Ben E. King
Stand By Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv208.jpglink
Stand By Me
Last played on
Jerry Leiber Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist