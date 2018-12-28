Leningrad Philharmonic Chamber OrchestraFormed 1882
The Saint Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra (Russian: Симфонический оркестр Санкт-Петербургской филармонии, Symphonic Orchestra of the Saint Petersburg Philharmonia) was formed in 1882, and is Russia's oldest symphony orchestra.
The Saint Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra was initially known as the Imperial Music Choir, and performed for the Court of Alexander III of Russia. By the 1900s, the Orchestra started to give public performances at the Philharmonia and elsewhere in Russia.
After the Russian Revolution, the Orchestra was taken over by the members, and the name was changed to the State Philharmonic Orchestra of Petrograd. In the 1920s, the Orchestra began receiving support from the State, and began to be known internationally. Guest conductor appearances were made by Bruno Walter, Ernest Ansermet, and Hans Knappertsbusch during this time. The city of Petrograd was renamed Leningrad three days after the death of Vladimir Lenin, the founder of the Soviet Union. Around this time, the Orchestra was renamed the Leningrad Philharmonic Orchestra.
Scherzo fantastique, Op 3
Symphony No 4 in F minor, Op 36
Amoroso (Cinderella Suite No 3); Waltz (Cinderella Suite No 1)
Symphony No 6 in B minor, Op 74, 'Pathétique' (2nd mvt)
Montagues and Capulets (Romeo and Juliet)
Cinderella's Waltz; Midnight (Cinderella Suite No 1)
Symphony No.6 4th movement - Finale
Scherzo in D minor
Symphony No.1 in E flat, Op.1 (II. Scherzo)
Symphonic Dances, Op 45 (2nd mvt)
Sheherazade: iv. The Baghdad Festival, Sea, Shipwreck and Conclusion
Tango No.2
Scheherazade - symphonic suite, Op.35
Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor (Proms 2015)
Francesca da Rimini - symphonic fantasia after Dante, Op.32
Vivo movement from Pulchinella Suite for orchestra
Salut d'amour (Op.12) vers. for orchestra
Variations on an original theme ('Enigma') (Op.36) (1899)
Violin Concerto in D major (Op.35)
Invisible City of Kitezh - 3 Symphonic Pictures
American Overture
The Nutcracker (Act 2: Pas de Deux)
Francesca da Rimini - symphonic fantasia after Dante, Op 32
Symphony No 5 in E minor, Op 64 (3rd mvt)
Gayane Suite - Lullaby
Alexander Nevsky (1938) : Battle on the Ice / Final Chorus
Symphony No. 11 In G Minor Op.103 (The Year 1905)
Variation of Aegina and Bacchanal (Spartacus Suite No 1)
Symphony no. 7 (Op.60) in C major "Leningrad", 1st movement; Allegretto
Swan Lake Suite (Waltz)
Dance of Gaditanae (Spartacus)
Adagio of Spartacus and Phrygia (Spartacus Suite No 2)
Tannhäuser: Venusberg Music
Symphony No 5 in D minor, Op 47 - 3:Largo
Serenade for Strings, Op 48: 1st movement - Pezzo in forma di sonatina
Symphony No. 9 - Last Mvt
Symphonie Fantastique
Past BBC Events
Proms 2015: Prom 71: St Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra
Proms 2015: Prom 70: Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninov & Rimsky-Korsakov
Proms 2004: Prom 52
Proms 2004: Prom 50
Proms 2001: Prom 43
