Andrzej KorzyńskiBorn 2 March 1940
Andrzej Korzyński Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrzej Korzyński (born 1940, Warsaw) is a Polish composer who has worked with film directors Andrzej Wajda (The Birch Wood, Man of Marble) and Andrzej Żuławski (The Devil, Possession).
Korzyński graduated from the Fryderyk Chopin University of Music in 1964. He is a member of the Polish Film Academy.
A Witness
A Witness
A Witness
L'Arme Du Milicien Patkarz
L'Arme Du Milicien Patkarz
You are my hope
You are my hope
You are my hope
The Night The Screaming Tops
The Night The Screaming Tops
The Night The Screaming Tops
This Part Of The Night Czolownica
This Part Of The Night Czolownica
Punk Rock
Punk Rock
Punk Rock
