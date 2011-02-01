Graf Orlock is an American hardcore punk band formed in 2003 in Los Angeles, California. They are named after Count Orlok from the 1922 film Nosferatu. The band consists of members of the hardcore punk bands Greyskull, Arctic Choke, Dangers and Ghostlimb, and employs audio snippets and script dialogue from action films such as The Terminator, Aliens and RoboCop in all their songs, which has led to the band being jokingly described as "cinema-grind." The band formed after guitarist "Jason Schmidt" and drummer "Alan Hunter" along with bassist "Sven Calhoun" and vocalist "Kalvin Kristoff" begun releasing EPs and split albums. In 2006, they started the Destination Time trilogy based on a screenplay that "Schmidt" and "Hunter" had been working on in university; the second instalment was the 2007 EP Destination Time Tomorrow which was listed at number 16 in Decibel Magazine's top 40 releases of 2007. Their latest album Crimetraveler was released in 2016 through Vitriol Records, a label run by members of the band and also featuring Ghostlimb, Robotosaurus, Owen Hart, Teeth, Dangers, Birds in Row and Totalt Jävla Mörker.[citation needed]