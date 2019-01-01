Ace70's rock group. Formed December 1972. Disbanded July 1977
Ace
1972-12
Ace Biography (Wikipedia)
Ace were a British rock band, who enjoyed moderate success in the 1970s. Their membership included Paul Carrack, who later became famous as the co-lead vocalist of Mike + The Mechanics and as a solo artist. Ace are best known for their hit single "How Long", which was a top 20 single in the United Kingdom in 1974, and reached no. 3 in the United States and Canada in 1975.
Ace Tracks
How Long
Ace
How Long
How Long
You're All That I Need
Ace
You're All That I Need
You're All That I Need
Ace Links
