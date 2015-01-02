Isabel GarcisanzBorn 29 June 1934
Isabel Garcisanz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1934-06-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2418e36d-7bae-47e0-8417-3ab4234d957b
Isabel Garcisanz Tracks
Sort by
Le Roi Malgre Lui - Act 3, no.18 Nocturne a deux voix (O reve eteint!)
Emmanuel Chabrier
Le Roi Malgre Lui - Act 3, no.18 Nocturne a deux voix (O reve eteint!)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbj.jpglink
Le Roi Malgre Lui - Act 3, no.18 Nocturne a deux voix (O reve eteint!)
Orchestra
Last played on
Le Roi malgre lui - opera comique in 3 acts
Emmanuel Chabrier
Le Roi malgre lui - opera comique in 3 acts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbj.jpglink
Le Roi malgre lui - opera comique in 3 acts
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1968: Prom 06
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6wrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1968-07-24T11:16:55
24
Jul
1968
Proms 1968: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist