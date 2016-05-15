Anthony McGillClarinetist
Anthony McGill
Anthony McGill Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony McGill (born July 17, 1979) is the principal clarinetist for the New York Philharmonic, after having served for a decade as principal clarinet of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra.
Air and Simple Gifts (2008) (feat. Gabriela Montero, Anthony McGill, Itzhak Perlman & Yo‐Yo Ma)
John Williams
