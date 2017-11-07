Alexander Vasilyevich AlexandrovSoviet composer and choir conductor. Born 13 April 1883. Died 8 July 1946
Alexander Vasilyevich Alexandrov
1883-04-13
Alexander Vasilyevich Alexandrov (Russian: Алекса́ндр Васи́льевич Алекса́ндров; 13 April [O.S. 1 April] 1883 – 8 July 1946) was a Russian Soviet composer, the founder of the Alexandrov Ensemble, who wrote the music for the State Anthem of the Soviet Union, which, in 2000, became the national anthem of Russia (with new lyrics). During his career, he also worked as a professor of the Moscow State Conservatory, and became a Doctor of Arts. His work was recognized by the awards of the title of People's Artist of the USSR and the Stalin Prize.
Tracks
Praise the name of the Lord (All-Night Vigil)
Alexander Vasilyevich Alexandrov
Praise the name of the Lord (All-Night Vigil)
Praise the name of the Lord (All-Night Vigil)
Choir
Last played on
Bless the Lord, o my soul
Alexander Vasilyevich Alexandrov
Bless the Lord, o my soul
Bless the Lord, o my soul
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
The Russian National Anthem
Alexander Vasilyevich Alexandrov
The Russian National Anthem
The Russian National Anthem
Performer
Last played on
Sacred War
Alexander Vasilyevich Alexandrov
Sacred War
Sacred War
Last played on
The Lord's Prayer
Alexander Vasilyevich Alexandrov
The Lord's Prayer
The Lord's Prayer
Singer
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
Gosudarstvenny Gimn Rossiyskoy Federatsii
Alexander Alexandrov
Gosudarstvenny Gimn Rossiyskoy Federatsii
Gosudarstvenny Gimn Rossiyskoy Federatsii
Performer
Last played on
The Russian National Anthem
Alexander Vasilyevich Alexandrov
The Russian National Anthem
The Russian National Anthem
Last played on
