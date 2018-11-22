Genticorum ( jon-tee-kə-RUM) is a popular traditional Québécois musical trio based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Members are Pascal Gemme (fiddle, and vocals), Yann Falquet (guitar, jaw harp, and vocals), and Nicholas Williams (wooden flute, accordion), replacing Alexandre de Grosbois-Garand (wooden flute, bass, and vocals). Each member additionally provides percussion by clogging. The band formed in the autumn of 2000, and as of 2011, have released four albums all on Roues Et Archets, an independent record label.

Genticorum fuses modern composition and elements from classic folk and Celtic music. Their musical scores are original, largely based on Gemme’s repertoire of fiddle tunes, while their lyrics are often traditional.