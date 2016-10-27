State Chamber Orchestra "Moscow Virtuosi" is a Soviet and Russian orchestra founded in 1979 by Vladimir Spivakov who has been the orchestra's conductor, soloist and creative director ever since.

In 1982, the orchestra received the name "State Chamber Orchestra of the Ministry of Culture of the USSR "Moscow Virtuosi".

Since 1989, "Moscow Virtuosi" have participated annually in the International Music Festival in Colmar, France, where Maestro Spivakov is the Artistic Director.

In 1990, upon invitation of Felipe, Prince of Asturias, the orchestra have left to Spain, but kept performing both in Russia and all over the world. In 1999, the orchestra returned to Russia.

In 2003, the orchestra received their own headquarters at Moscow International House of Music, where Vladimir Spivakov is one of the co-founders.