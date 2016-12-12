Matt Cardle Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew "Matt" Sheridan Cardle (born 15 April 1983) is an English singer, songwriter and musician. Cardle was born in Southampton, England and grew up in Halstead, Essex, England. Cardle has been involved in music since his early teens and has been a member of two different bands; Darwyn and Seven Summers, with whom he experienced limited success. Cardle rose to fame after winning the seventh series of The X Factor, and received a £1 million recording contract with Syco Music and later signed a deal with Columbia Records.
Following Cardle's victory on The X Factor, the winner's single and his debut single, "When We Collide", was released. The track was made available to purchase on 12 December 2010, shortly after the show had ended. On 19 December 2010, the track debuted at number-one on the UK Singles Chart as well as Irish Singles Chart. The track also became the second biggest-selling single of 2010 with 815,000 copies sold within two weeks. In June 2012 it had sold 1 million copies, the fourth single by an X Factor contestant to have done so.
- Matt Cardle Live Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p065876c.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p065876c.jpg2018-04-22T12:59:00.000ZMatt Cardle performs 2 songs in The Musician's Circle including one from his new album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06521wc
Matt Cardle Live Session
Matt Cardle Tracks
Sort by
When We Collide
It's Only Love
The Power Of Love
Starlight
All For Nothing
Blind Faith
I'm Not Letting Go Yet
Stars & Lovers
Loving You
Desire
Loving You (feat. Melanie C)
