The Chairman DancesFormed 1 January 2010
The Chairman Dances
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2011-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/240f2b7a-11c5-4ddc-b17f-c6b5e701832c
The Chairman Dances Tracks
Sort by
Prophetess
The Chairman Dances
Prophetess
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prophetess
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Chairman Dances
The Chairman Dances Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist