Daniel JenkinsBroadway actor. Born 17 January 1963
Daniel Jenkins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1963-01-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/240d7e9d-b8b1-4e19-a9d9-0e9eb1688c37
Daniel Jenkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Jenkins (born January 17, 1963) is an American actor, best known for his stage work on Broadway, including his 1985 role as Huckleberry Finn in Roger Miller's Big River, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Daniel Jenkins Tracks
Sort by
Worlds Apart
Daniel Jenkins
Worlds Apart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Worlds Apart
Last played on
Loopy Louise
Lee Tsarmaklis, Lyndon Meredith, Phil White, Daniel Jenkins & Mark Templeton
Loopy Louise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Loopy Louise
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist