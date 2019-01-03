HoneybusFormed 1967. Disbanded 1973
Honeybus
1967
Honeybus Biography (Wikipedia)
Honeybus were a 1960s pop group formed in April 1967, in London. They are best known for their 1968 UK Top 10 hit single, "I Can't Let Maggie Go", written by Pete Dello who also composed their previous single "(Do I Figure) In Your Life", later recorded by Dave Berry, Ian Matthews, Joe Cocker, Dave Stewart, Paul Carrack, Samantha Jones, Dana and Pierce Turner.
Honeybus Tracks
I Can't Let Maggie Go
(Do I Figure) In Your Life
Cross Channel Ferry
Be Thou By My Side
Fresher Than The Sweetness In Water
How Long
