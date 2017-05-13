Ilinca BăcilăBorn 17 August 1998
Ilinca Băcilă
1998-08-17
Ilinca Băcilă Biography (Wikipedia)
Maria Ilinca Băcilă (born 17 August 1998), also known as simply Ilinca, is a Romanian singer and yodeler. She is well known for her unique yodel. She participated in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017, representing Romania, along with Alex Florea.[citation needed]
Ilinca Băcilă Performances & Interviews
Ilinca ft. Alex Florea (Romania): Yodel It!
Ilinca Băcilă Tracks
Yodel It! (feat. Alexandru Florea)
Ilinca Băcilă
