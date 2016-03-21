Winston TongBorn 1951
Winston Tong
1951
Winston Tong Biography
Winston Tong (born 1951 in San Francisco, California) is an actor, playwright, visual artist, puppeteer, and singer-songwriter. He is best known for his vocals in Tuxedomoon and for winning an Obie award in puppetry for Bound Feet in 1978.
Reports From The Heart
Reports From The Heart
Reports From The Heart
